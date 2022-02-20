Atletico Madrid will face Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will face each other at the Wanda Metropolitano for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

It will be a match between two teams with similar realities. Both have had a season far below what was expected (especially Manchester United, who were expected to be a much more competitive team with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo). After being left out of the fight in local competitions, the only goal left for both is this UEFA Champions League 2021/2022.

Atletico de Madrid come from playing a great game for Matchday 25 against Granada, however, in the previous one against Levante (game that they had to recover from Matchday 21) the last of the standings, they lost 1-0. Irregularity has been a constant for this team, as well as for Manchester United, who have also improved their statistics a bit in recent Matchdays and in fact are coming off a good 4-2 victory against Leeds on Matchday 26.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United that will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano will be played on Wednesday, February 23 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

The game that Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will play for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial) and in if you are in Canada you watch it on DAZN. Other options: SiriusXM FC, TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, CBS, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA.

