Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 13, 2026

Atletico Madrid welcome Manchester United to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With Atletico looking to recover from an opening defeat and United aiming to build on their European win, find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, October 13, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United in the USA

In the United States, the game will be available to stream on Paramount+, while television and Spanish-language options include TUDN USA and UniMás.

Fans can also watch the match through TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX, depending on their subscription and access requirements.

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Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United in the United States. Paramount+ and other authorized broadcasters require an eligible subscription to watch their coverage.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atletico Madrid host Manchester United on Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase, with both teams looking to improve their position in the competition.

Atletico lost 2-1 to Liverpool in their opening match, while Manchester United began their European campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over Sabah FK. That leaves the Spanish side looking for their first points of the league phase, while United have an opportunity to build on their strong European start.

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Players of Atletico Madrid before the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Diego Simeone‘s Atletico enter the match with encouraging domestic form after a run of four consecutive victories, including a 2-1 win over Real Madrid. Their challenge will be to translate that momentum into European results after their opening defeat at Anfield.

Playing at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano should give Atletico an opportunity to impose their intensity and put pressure on a Manchester United side that has struggled for consistency in the Premier League.

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Manchester United, meanwhile, arrive in Madrid under pressure after collecting just six points from their first six Premier League matches. Manager Michael Carrick has acknowledged the team’s difficult start, but the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah offered a more positive result on the European stage.

United will need a much stronger performance against Atletico, particularly given their recent domestic struggles and injury concerns involving players such as Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, David Hancko, Alejandro Grimaldo; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena; Julian Alvarez, Lee Kang-in.

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Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Bryan Mbeumo.

What time is the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match?

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United kicks off on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. The match is part of Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM