Atletico Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano for this 2021/2022 La Liga season this Sunday, January 2 at 10:15 AM (ET) at the Wanda Metropolitano. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

Atletico Madrid are not having a good 2021/2022 season. Despite having passed the round in the UEFA Champions League, for La Liga they come from four consecutive defeats, one of which was in the Derby against Real Madrid. The team led by Diego Simeone has the possibility of recovering against Rayo Vallecano, the last team that would be entering the next UCL if the season ended at this time.

On the visitors' side, the season they are doing is much more than acceptable. At the moment they are in the qualifying zone for the next UEFA, and have obtained 30 points in 18 games. They need to keep scoring points if they want to continue in the fight to qualify for the top international European club tournament.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As can be expected taking into account the trajectory of both teams, Atletico Madrid clearly dominate the history of matches between them. In total the two rivals have played 39 times with 21 victories for the “Aleti”, 8 for Rayo Vallecano and 10 draws. The match they will play this Sunday, January 2, will be the 40th.

The game will undoubtedly be interesting because both without direct rivals in search of a place in the next UEFA Champions League. At the moment, the last team that would be entering the UCL qualifying zone is Rayo Vallecano with 30 points compared to 29 for Atletico Madrid. That is, this game could be decisive in the classification.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in the US

The game between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, both teams looking for the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League for this macthday 19 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Atletico Madrid are the favorites (by wide difference even though they both have more or less the same number of points) with -250 odds, while Rayo Vallecano have +800. A tie would finish in a +350 payout.

DraftKings Atletico Madrid -250 Tie +350 Rayo Vallecano +800

*Odds via DraftKings