Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 8

Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, here's everything you need to know to catch the game live from your country.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / AFLOSPORTKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential information, including the venue and how to catch the action live from your country.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After dominating their opponents for several Matchdays, Barcelona’s unbeaten run came to a shocking end on Matchday 8 with a 4-1 loss to Osasuna. This unexpected defeat opens the door for their closest challengers to close the gap at the top of the standings, shaking up the La Liga title race.

The two teams best positioned to take advantage are Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who face off in the latest edition of the Madrid Derby. With both clubs eager to capitalize on Barcelona’s slip, this clash carries significant stakes, as only one will have the chance to edge closer to the league leaders. Victory is the only option for either side in this heated battle for contention.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 30)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 30)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 30)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 30)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 30)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid – IMAGO / CordonPress

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid – IMAGO / CordonPress

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes Sports Life, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

