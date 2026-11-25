Atletico Madrid host Viking at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday, November 25, as both teams search for points in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Atletico Madrid vs Viking: Match Summary Match Atletico Madrid vs. Viking Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Viking in the USA

There are no U.S. TV channels confirmed for this match. Fans in the USA can stream the game on Paramount+ and ViX.

Both Paramount+ and ViX carry UEFA Champions League coverage in the United States, giving viewers two options to follow the action from Madrid.

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Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Viking for free?

There is no free way to watch Atletico Madrid vs Viking in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atletico Madrid sit 26th with four points from four games. They come into this match off a 3-0 win over Getafe, but that followed back-to-back Champions League losses, 1-2 against Barcelona and 0-2 against FC Bayern. The home side needs a result to climb the table.

Viking are just above Atletico in 25th place, also with four points from four matches. The Norwegian club dropped their most recent outing 2-3 to Tromsø, but they head into this trip to Madrid having won their two prior games, 5-1 over KFUM and 4-1 over Sabah.

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Both clubs are bunched near the bottom of the league phase standings, and a win here would be a significant boost for either side as they try to move up the table.

Atletico Madrid vs Viking: Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Alex Grimaldo; Giuliano Simeone, Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios, Alex Baena; Julian Alvarez, Lee Kang-in.

Viking (4-3-3): Arild Ostbo; Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, Henrik Falchener, Vetle Auklend; Joe Bell, Tobias Moi, Kristoffer Askildsen; Peter Christiansen, Erik Botheim, Zlatko Tripic.

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What time is the Atletico Madrid vs Viking match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Viking match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: