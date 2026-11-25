Lille host Bayern Munich at Stade Pierre Mauroy in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, with both sides looking to build momentum in the league phase. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Match Summary Match Lille vs. Bayern Munich Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DAZN

How to watch Lille vs Bayern Munich in the USA

There are no U.S. TV channels confirmed for this match. Fans in the USA can stream the game on Paramount+ and DAZN.

Can I watch Lille vs Bayern Munich for free?

There is no free way to watch Lille vs Bayern Munich in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Lille come into this match sitting 35th in the league phase table with one point from four games. They lost 0-1 to Lyon in their last outing, after a 2-1 win over Rennes and a scoreless draw with Bodø/Glimt.

In their last 2 meetings, Bayern Munich has won 2 and Lille have not won any, with no draws. Their most recent meeting was on November 7, 2012: Bayern Munich 6-1 Lille.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups

Lille (4-2-3-1): Berke Ozer; Maxima Adeagan Goffi, Nathan Ngoy, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Calvin Verdonk; Benjamin Andre, Ngalayel Mukau, Nabil Bentaleb; Ethan Mbappe, Ayase Ueda, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson.

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Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Hiroki Ito; Joshua Kimmich, Tom Bischof, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Konrad Laimer, Lennart Karl, Nathaniel Brown.

What time is the Lille vs Bayern Munich match?

The Lille vs Bayern Munich match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM