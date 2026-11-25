PSG hosts Roma at Parc des Princes in Paris for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League group stage. PSG sits second in the table while Roma sits 23rd, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

PSG vs Roma: Match Summary Match PSG vs. Roma Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch PSG vs Roma in the USA

TV coverage in the USA is set for TUDN and UniMás.

Fans can also stream the match on Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

Can I watch PSG vs Roma for free?

The game also airs on UniMás, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

PSG arrive at this match in second place with 12 points from four games. Their form has been strong, with wins over Nice 3-2, Troyes 1-0 and a 6-0 rout of Villarreal in their last three outings.

Roma sit 23rd in the table with four points from four games, a position that puts pressure on every remaining fixture. They enter on a high note after beating Parma 5-1 and Sassuolo 3-0, though a 2-3 loss to Man Utd before those wins shows the inconsistency they need to fix away from this trip to Paris.

Advertisement

With PSG chasing continued progress near the top of the standings and Roma fighting to climb out of the lower reaches of the table, both sides have reasons to push for a result at Parc des Princes.

They have met once on record, and it ended level. Their most recent meeting was on July 20, 2017: Roma 1-1 PSG.

PSG vs Roma: Predicted Lineups

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitor Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembele, Senny Mayulu.

Advertisement

Roma (3-4-2-1): Mile Svilar; Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, Mario Hermoso; Rodrigo Mora, Nahuel Molina, Manu Kone, Bryan Cristante, Matias Soule, Wesley Franca; Donyell Malen.

What time is the PSG vs Roma match?

The PSG vs Roma match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM