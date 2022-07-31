Atletico Mineiro will play against Palmeiras for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, Atletico Mineiro will play against Palmeiras. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Without a doubt, it will be one of the most interesting quarterfinal series since two strong teams will play, which are undoubtedly candidates to be champions. On the one hand, there will be Atletico Mineiro, who are currently fifth in the Brasileirao. They come from eliminating Emelec from Ecuador in the round of 16 after a tough series.

The recent champions have had a quiet group stage, and an even quieter round of 16, beating Cerro Porteño in both games in Paraguay 3-0 and 5-0 in Brazil. They are also the current leaders of the Brasileirao and also one of the best teams in the entire continent. They are undoubtedly the main candidates to win the title this year.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras: Date

This quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras will be played at the Mineirão Stadium on Wednesday, August 3 at 8:30 (ET).

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras

You can see this quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

