Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage

Atletico Nacional and Olimpia meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin. The second phase continues to offer interesting games to define the next round. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Atletico Nacional want to take advantage of their home fiel to win this game but after losing against Olimpia by more than two goals the game will be more complicated than it seems. The team must win, score a couple of goals and not allow Olimpia to score goals in the game.

Olimpia play this second leg game with a considerable advantage after winning the first game by 3-1. But anything could happen in Colombia, the Paraguayans must prevent the home team from scoring first as that could create a defensive trap where it would be almost impossible to score another goal.

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia: Date

Atletico Nacional and Olimpia play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage on Thursday, March 3 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin. The visitors won a Copa Libertadores title more than 18 years ago, and less than a decade ago they were runners-up in 2013.

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage, Atletico Nacional and Olimpia at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin on Thursday, March 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español