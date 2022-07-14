The Apertura 2022 tournament is advancing and all the Mexican teams are trying to get the most ammount of points in this beggining to not stress out at the end. Now, Atletico San Luis qill receive one of the best teams in the tourney: Monterrey. Here are the full details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this amazing game in the US.

A new tournament in Liga MX has just started and Mexican soccer fandom is thrilled to know who will be the next reigning team for at least the rest of the year. In Matchday 3 of the Apertura 2022, Monterrey will visit the center of the country to face Atletico San Luis. In this article you will find all the information you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game. In the US, it will be broadcast by fuboTV.

Atletico San Luis, the home team for this match, is trying to make its way through Liga MX since they entered the First Division in 2019. The club has only made it to three Playoffs. For the Potosinos, it is time to transcend in this tournament and finally give their fans a joy that they have not received since their promotion.

As for the away team, Monterrey, they have a huge pressure on their shoulders each semester. They have one of the most expensive rosters in the league, but they have not been able to win a title since the Apertura 2019. The Rayados have won only one game this tournament, so they are looking forward to get another victory on the road.

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey: Date

This duel for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX between Atletico San Luis and Monterrey will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium this Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM (CT).

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey

This Week 3 game of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX between Atletico San Luis and Monterrey can be seen in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: TUDN, Star+ and ESPN.