Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will clash for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here you will find out all about how to watch or live stream the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will face-off for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here you can check out all the information about this Liga MX game, such as how to watch or live stream it in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds.

Atletico San Luis are in a bad shape right now. In fact, the team managed by the Brazilian Andre Jardine has won just once in 9 games of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Also, Los Atleticos have conceded 8 goals, to be second team with less conceded goals during this nine matchdays.

On the other side, Pumas UNAM have had some issues since their trip to Barcelona. In their last matchday, Pumas were beaten by Club America in a 3-0 loss. This lost game increased their winless streak to four games without a win since Matchday 3. In that matchup, Pumas picked up a 1-0 win over Necaxa at home.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium, San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Live Stream: ViX+

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Since Atletico San Luis was promoted to the top-flight Mexican League, both sides have faced each other six times before this game. Pumas UNAM have won four games, and Atletico San Luis won two times. Despite the history tells that Pumas are leading the way against Atletico San Luis, those two games won by Los Atleticos are the last two matchups between these two sides.

In fact, among these two last meetings, Pumas UNAM have scored just once, while Atletico San Luis have scored five goals. A significant difference on the offensive end for both teams. However, both teams have a goal-scoring issue, as they have only scored 3 goals in the past 8 games in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Apertura game between Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will be played on Thursday, August 18. And, it will be available to watch exclusively on Vix+ for the United States. Despite the streaming platform is own by Televisa, TUDN won't air this matchup.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Atletico San Luis are the favorites to win this game with +135 odds. While Pumas UNAM are the underdogs with +195 odds to win as the away team. A draw would make a +225 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!