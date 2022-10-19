Augsburg will have the tough task of facing Bayern on Wednesday at WWK Arena in the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Augsburg vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 DFB Pokal in your country

The middle of the week in Germany is the time for round of 32 in the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal. In this case there will be an uneven clash between the powerful Bayern and the humble Augsburg on Wednesday at WWK Arena. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Augsburg start as heavily underdogs to advance in the draw. Their season so far was more than acceptable. The main mission for them is to stay in the Bundesliga. That means their 12th place in the standings seems more than fine. Not being able to win in their last two games wasn’t ideal, but this is an elimination game where anything can happen.

Bayern instead appear as the clear favorites. Even though their season may have had some bad performances, they were able to find the correct path quickly. Julian Nagelsmann’s team scored 20 goals in its last five appearances in all competitions, and it will try to keep it going. However, one bad play could knock them out since there is no revenge in the DFB Pokal.

Augsburg vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Augsburg will host Bayern for the round of 32 in the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal this Wednesday, October 19 at the WWK Arena.

Augsburg vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

