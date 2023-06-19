Austria will receive Sweden this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is undoubtedly a highly anticipated match in Group F. Two contender teams will face each other for one of the top two spots and, consequently, qualification for the upcoming Euro 2024. On one side, we have the current leaders, Austria, who have secured 7 points out of a possible 9.
However, it must be noted that out of these 7 points, 6 were got against Estonia and Azerbaijan, the weakest teams in the group. Their only notable result so far was a creditable draw against Belgium. Now they face another formidable opponent in Sweden, who have got 3 points from their two games and are eager to secure a victory to move closer to the top spots.
Austria vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)
Austria: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 21)
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 21)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Austria vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Austria: servustv.com, Servus TV, ORF eins
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 3
Indonesia: MNC Sports, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Arena 2, Astro Jo
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK
USA: VIX+.