Austria vs Sweden: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Austria will receive Sweden this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is undoubtedly a highly anticipated match in Group F. Two contender teams will face each other for one of the top two spots and, consequently, qualification for the upcoming Euro 2024. On one side, we have the current leaders, Austria, who have secured 7 points out of a possible 9.

However, it must be noted that out of these 7 points, 6 were got against Estonia and Azerbaijan, the weakest teams in the group. Their only notable result so far was a creditable draw against Belgium. Now they face another formidable opponent in Sweden, who have got 3 points from their two games and are eager to secure a victory to move closer to the top spots.

Austria vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 21)

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 21)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Austria vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Austria: servustv.com, Servus TV, ORF eins

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 3

Indonesia: MNC Sports, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Arena 2, Astro Jo

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

USA: VIX+.