Scotland will play against Georgia this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Scotland are having some truly dream qualifiers. Not only they are the current leaders of Group A, with 3 victories and 9 points out of 9 possible, but they have also managed to beat Spain 2-0 at home and Norway 2-1 as visitors, surprising and unexpected results for many.
The Scots want to extend their good run and add a new victory that would leave them in a very strong position for qualifying for Euro 2024. However, they must not underestimate Georgia, as they are no longer the weak team they were a few years ago. Players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Giorgi Mamardashvili have helped make the Georgian team more competitive. Therefore, Scotland should not be overconfident against them.
