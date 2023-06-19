Scotland vs Georgia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Scotland will play against Georgia this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Scotland are having some truly dream qualifiers. Not only they are the current leaders of Group A, with 3 victories and 9 points out of 9 possible, but they have also managed to beat Spain 2-0 at home and Norway 2-1 as visitors, surprising and unexpected results for many.

The Scots want to extend their good run and add a new victory that would leave them in a very strong position for qualifying for Euro 2024. However, they must not underestimate Georgia, as they are no longer the weak team they were a few years ago. Players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Giorgi Mamardashvili have helped make the Georgian team more competitive. Therefore, Scotland should not be overconfident against them.

Scotland vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Georgia: 10:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 21)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Scotland vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

USA: VIX+.