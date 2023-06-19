Moldova vs Poland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Moldova will play against Poland this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

So far, Moldova have had a relatively decent performance, getting two points out of a possible nine. While it may not be enough to contemplate qualifying for the Euro, for a relatively weak team, every point they secure is truly commendable.

Certainly, Moldova aims to maintain this positive performance, although they now face the top favorites to win the group, Poland, who have obtained three points out of six possible. It is expected, of course, that the Polish will get more points and reclaim the top position in the standings, currently held by the Czech Republic with seven points.

Moldova vs Poland: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Moldova: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Moldova vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Nova Sports Start

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Moldova: Prime

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: TVP1, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+.