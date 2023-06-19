Moldova will play against Poland this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
So far, Moldova have had a relatively decent performance, getting two points out of a possible nine. While it may not be enough to contemplate qualifying for the Euro, for a relatively weak team, every point they secure is truly commendable.
Certainly, Moldova aims to maintain this positive performance, although they now face the top favorites to win the group, Poland, who have obtained three points out of six possible. It is expected, of course, that the Polish will get more points and reclaim the top position in the standings, currently held by the Czech Republic with seven points.
Moldova vs Poland: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Moldova: 9:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Moldova vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Nova Sports Start
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Moldova: Prime
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: TV2Play
Poland: TVP1, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+.