Barcelona defeated Galatasaray 2-1 in Turkey to seal a place in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Here, find out when the next draw will take place and who could be their next opponents.

They had to sweat a lot, but Barcelona got the job done in Turkey. Following a sour, goalless draw at the Camp Nou, Xavi Hernandez's men beat Galatasaray in the second leg of the 2021-22 Europa League round of 16 to move another step close to the grand final in Sevilla.

It may not be the tournament the Cules have expected to play this season but they're certainly doing well, as they have already knocked out two different clubs. Barca swept Napoli before they saw off the Turkish giants.

But who's next for the Catalans? We'll get to know that when the draw of the 2021-22 Europa League quarterfinals take place. Find out here all you need to know about it, such as the date, format, and Barcelona's possible opponents.

When is the 2021-22 Europa League draw for the quarterfinals and how does it work?

The draw for the quarterfinals of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League will take place on Friday, March 18, at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The Champions League draw will also take place that day.

Unlike the previous rounds, in which teams were seeded and there was country protection, there are no seedings for the quarterfinals and clubs from the same association can face each other. This draw will also set up the route for the grand final as each tie will be numbered from 1 to 4 to prepare the eventual semifinals.

When will Barcelona play in the Europa League quarterfinals?

Barcelona will be back in Europa League action on Thursday, April 7, when the first legs of the quarterfinals will begin. The return legs will be played a week later, on April 14.

Quarterfinal first legs : April 7

: April 7 Quarterfinal second legs: April 14

Who could be the next opponent of Barcelona in the 2021-22 Europa League quarterfinals?

All the winners from the round of 16 ties will be involved in the UEFA Europa League draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals. These are the teams who could face Barcelona in the next round: