In the wake of Robert Lewandowski's arrival, Memphis Depay's days at Barcelona seem to be numbered. However, negotiations with another club reportedly have broken down.

When Memphis Depay joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021, he immediately established himself in the starting lineup. However, things have changed for the Dutchman since Ronald Koeman left.

With the arrival of Xavi Hernandez, the former Lyon forward fell down in the pecking order as Barca landed Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang halfway through the season. This summer, all signs point towards a divorce between Depay and the Catalans.

The Cules have signed Pole striker Robert Lewandowski as well as Brazilian winger Raphinha, while they also renewed Ousmane Dembele's deal. Offloading Depay's salary has therefore become a priority, but an interested club reportedly has pulled out.

Report: Memphis Depay transfer talks break down

According to Marca, Juventus are no longer interested in signing Memphis. The Italian club has been heavily linked with the Dutch star in this transfer window, yet it looks it has set its sights on another No. 9 after failing to agree on terms.

The Old Lady would turn their attention to OM striker Arkadiusz Milik, meaning that Barcelona have to try and find a new home for the outcast forward. Depay has one year left in his contract, so now's the time to cash in for him before he leaves for nothing.

Getting rid of his contract is crucial for Barcelona to register Jules Kounde, the only signing that is not eligible yet due to La Liga salary rules. Therefore, Juve's decision means a huge blow for their plans.

Barcelona are also trying to part ways with Aubameyang, whose huge salary is also an obstacle to register the former Sevilla defender. Auba reportedly is closing in on a Chelsea move, but Barca now have to identify a potential destination for Depay as well.