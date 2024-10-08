Barcelona are reportedly planning emotional reunion with Lionel Messi for a special occasion

According to reports, Barcelona are looking to reach out to Lionel Messi and invite him to join the club's upcoming anniversary celebrations.

Since Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona in 2021, hopes of a potential reunion have lingered. Now, according to new reports, the Argentine star could return to the city that shaped his career, as the Catalans are looking to reach out to him for their upcoming 125th anniversary celebrations.

Relevo reports that Barcelona plan to send Messi and other club legends official invitations for the milestone event. While the anniversary falls on November 29, the club might shift the festivities to a later date to accommodate their plans.

Initially, Barcelona aimed to coincide the celebration with the reopening of their renovated stadium, but the Camp Nou won’t be ready in time. As a result, the club is exploring alternative ways to mark the occasion. One of their top ideas involves honoring iconic figures like Ronaldinho, Xavi Hernández, and, of course, Messi.

The proposal, according to Sport, is to have Messi attend an exclusive gala where he would read a message commemorating the club’s new milestone. If his sporting commitments prevent him from attending in person, the club would ask him to record a video of himself reading the message, which would be showcased during the celebration.

Lionel Messi faces the media during a press conference at Nou Camp on August 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

If Messi does return, it would be his first visit since leaving for PSG in August 2021. Much has transpired between the Argentine and the Blaugranas since then, and with Barcelona currently leading LaLiga under Hansi Flick, the reunion could come at a symbolic moment for both Messi and the club.

Could Messi be available to travel in November?

The truth is that, if the celebrations take place at the end of November, it will be unlikely that Messi could attend as Inter Miami will be competing in the 2024 MLS Playoffs. Tata Martino’s side recently clinched the Supporters’ Shield thanks to another excellent performance from their No. 10, and they want to keep adding titles to the shelf.

The MLS Playoffs start on October 23, with the final scheduled for December 7th. Messi, who is also favorite to win the MVP, has led Inter Miami in assists (10) and is second in goals for the teams with 17, just one behind Luis Suarez.