Not for Barcelona: Pep Guardiola reveals the only way he could leave Man City

Pep Guardiola taking over at Manchester City meant a mindset change for the team since the tactical genius has won 6 Premier League titles, the first Champions League title for the team, 4 Carabao Cups and 2 FA Cups. The former Barcelona manager has certainly shaped City’s history not only in the Premier League, turning the team into one of the best in Europe.

Guardiola’s arrival to Manchester City meant also the arrival of one of the most important figures in City’s history: Txiki Bernstein, the sporting director of the team. Both have signed stars that were impossible to sign without their presence since the vast majority of players have expressed their desire to being coached by the Spaniard manager.

After so many years, Pep also feels Manchester like home. In fact, the 53-year-old made it clear that he has no desire to leave the English club. Speaking on Desmontadito’s Podcast on YouTube, Guardiola admitted that he wouldn’t leave City even for Barcelona or any other club.

“I’m not going to manage any other club after City,” explained Guardiola, who said the only way he could leave Manchester is to work on the international stage: “Maybe I’ll take on a national team, but club management won’t be part of my future anymore.”

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Rb Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on November 28, 2023.

According to the Spaniard, factors like the lack of energy and the intense workload involved in managing a team led him to make this decision. Pep also mentioned that he would like to visit other countries, see what they are doing, and learn how he could improve his own approach. However, he admitted that he’s unable to do so because he is always busy.

Which national teams could Pep Guardiola coach?

Pep Guardiola has been courted by several national teams, including the English national team. Following Gareth Southgate’s departure as coach, The Times reported that the Spaniard was the top candidate to replace him.

According to the publication, Guardiola never officially responded to the proposal. He later clarified on an Italian program called Che Tempo Fa, saying, “It is not true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided, I would say so… I don’t know either, anything can happen.”

While he did not deny having been in contact with the English Football Association (FA), Guardiola made it clear that when those discussions took place, he was focused on his project with Manchester City. The FA had considered Pep to be the ideal candidate, praising his ability to develop and promote young talent. This is why the possibility of Guardiola taking this position cannot be denied, as it is of great interest to the FA.

According to The New York Times, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) is also reportedly aiming to tempt Pep Guardiola into taking the head coach position in 2025. Following Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to turn down the offer to coach the Brazilian national team, Guardiola has been approached multiple times each year by the CBF in an effort to establish contact and entice him.

The arrival of the Catalan coach in Brazil would be highly welcomed, as the national team is currently experiencing a difficult period. Guardiola’s tactical brilliance could be the catalyst for a much needed transformation, instilling a new soccer philosophy. While it is likely he will continue his tenure at Manchester City for at least one more year, it is well known that several national federations will continue to pursue him, as his tactical genius remains highly demanded by soccer executives around the world.

Pep Guardiola boosts players’ talent

Since his arrival at Barcelona as head coach, the number of players who have flourished under Pep Guardiola is remarkable, with Sergio Busquets being one of the most notable examples. Guardiola first encountered Busquets in Barcelona’s youth ranks and, impressed by his potential, pushed to promote him to the B team, even though he was playing as a defender in a lower age category.

The coaches of that youth team advised against the promotion, citing his lack of standout talent and physical development. Undeterred by these opinions, Pep decided to back him, even after taking over as head coach of the first team. It was, without a doubt, a wise decision.

Other players, including Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Rodri Hernandez, among others, have also thrived under Pep Guardiola. He has the rare ability to transform talented players into exceptional ones, elevating their skills to a level that few others can reach. Guardiola’s real talent lies in his ability to identify potential that often goes unnoticed and developing it to the highest level.

