For the second year in a row, FC Barcelona were relegated to the UEFA Europa League. Unsurprisingly, the soccer community reacted with hilarious memes on the Internet.

It's happened again. Even though it looked like FC Barcelona were getting back on their feet under Xavi Hernandez, they were once again relegated to the UEFA Europa League after failing to get past the 2022-23 Champions League group stage.

Barca still had two games left in Group C, but Inter Milan's commanding 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen sealed their fate. No matter what results they get in their remaining fixtures, the Cules will finish in third place.

It's certainly a huge blow to their aspirations, as they pulled off all kinds of moves during the summer to improve their squad amid a delicate financial situation. Needless to say, the soccer community was merciless on social media.

Fans react to Barcelona playing in the Europa League again

Barca were busy in the summer, acquiring the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, hoping to challenge for their first Champions League title in years. Instead, they will once again have to settle with Europa League soccer. Check out the best memes and reactions.

