Since making his breakthrough with FC Barcelona’s first team, young star Lamine Yamal has found himself the subject of comparisons to the legendary Lionel Messi. In addition to his exceptional talent and dribbling skills, young Spanish sensation has now added another point of similarity to his growing list with La Pulga. The rising star has recently achieved another asterisk that further draws parallels to the Argentine icon’s illustrious career.

FC Barcelona has officially announced that Lamine Yamal will wear the number 19 jersey for the 2024-25 season. This is the same number worn by Lionel Messi during his formative years at the club from 2005 to 2008, adding another layer of connection between the young talent and the Argentine legend.

Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 on July 13th, last year wore the number 27, making 50 appearances and scoring 7 goals, only one game behind German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan.

As Ansu Fati reclaims his place in the FC Barcelona first team, Yamal has chosen to wear the number 19 jersey instead of the number 10, which was previously worn by Fati before his loan spell in the Premier League with Brighton.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on whilst wearing a Karol G limited edition match shirt during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 21, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

A jersey number that has already brought Yamal joy

Last weekend, Spain clinched the Euro 2024 championship with a thrilling victory over England in the final. Lamine Yamal played a pivotal role in the match, starting as a key player for coach Luis de la Fuente’s squad and standing out throughout the tournament.

A fun fact is that the FC Barcelona star wore the number 19 on his jersey during the tournament, a number he will also don for Barcelona starting this season. Now, the question is whether he can lead his club to championship glory as well.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Recent FC Barcelona players who have worn the number 19 jersey