For the second time in four days, Barcelona have lost at home. Xavi Hernandez's men were upset by Cadiz at the Camp Nou shortly after the Europa League elimination at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt and social media was merciless.

All of a sudden, Barcelona are once again desperate for a breath of fresh air. The Cules have spent some comfortable weeks as they enjoyed a 15-game unbeaten run in La Liga, but the mood has changed over the last few days.

Shortly after a disappointing Europa League exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, the Catalans were beaten by Cadiz on Matchday 32 of the 2021-22 La liga to suffer their second straight defeat at home in just four days.

The visitors, who are fighting to avoid relegation, held on to a 1-0 difference after Lucas Perez put them in front early in the second half. For the second straight year, Cadiz have beaten Barcelona for the first time at the Camp Nou to end their seven-game winning streak in La Liga and social media went wild.

Best memes and reactions to Barcelona's home defeat to Cadiz

Unlike their previous games, the atmosphere at the club was far from great ahead of this game. Barca not only were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday, but were also outnumbered by away supporters.

That's why a supporters' group decided not to attend the Cadiz game as a sign of protest, but the team failed to bounce back. Cadiz claimed all three points and left Barcelona 15 points behind Real Madrid to practically destroy their title aspirations. Unsurprisingly, world soccer was harsh on the Internet.