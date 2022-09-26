Xavi will be down a soldier for much of the start of the season and worse yet the defender may miss the World Cup.

Barcelona had a horrid run during the international break when it came to their players, as many as 5 players picked up injuries or knocks during the FIFA window which closes mid-week.

One Barcelona player will completely miss the next few months of the season and worse yet, he will may miss out on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar according to reports.

Ronald Araújo and Barcelona are set to announce that the Uruguayan defender will have surgery to repair tendon damage on his right leg. The recovery time is set to have the 23-year-old miss the World Cup, although there is a glimmer of hope.

How did Ronald Araújo get injured?

Ronald Araújo played all of 30 seconds in Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat to Iran on Friday. As soon as the match started the Barcelona defender chased down the ball and complained about a pain on his right leg.

The worst was feared, and the defender was pulled out as early as 3 minutes into the match. Now Rodrigo Romano is reporting, Araújo and the club have agreed that surgery is the best way to protect the player’s long-term career. The Uruguayan national team staff are hopeful that Araújo could return before the World Cup, although that would appear remote.

Uruguay will miss out on a huge piece of their defense as Araújo has earned a place in the starting XI and has played very well for La Celeste. At Barcelona Araújo has 6 goals in 66 LaLiga matches and has won one Copa Del Rey with the club.