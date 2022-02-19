Barcelona have emerged as favorites in the chase for one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, Erling Haaland. They will reportedly offer the Norwegian star a long-term deal with an astronomic salary.

Leipzig rising star Karim Adeyemi is on the verge of moving to Borussia Dortmund come next season. The remuneration arrangement is being discussed with the Australian team, and a five-year deal has already been signed, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It will just pave the way for one of the biggest prospects of the next transfer window, Erling Haaland to find a new club and leave Germany after two and a half seasons at Signal Iduna Park. The contract of the Norwegian superstar with Dortmund is valid through June 2024, but he has a €75 million release clause that permits him to leave in the summer of 2022.

Now, the 21-year-old striker has reportedly ruled out the Premier League in favor of a move to the Spanish La Liga. As a result, fallen giants Barcelona, and European powerhouse Real Madrid have been locked in a battle. Both club presidents Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez have been planning his move, but it appears as though the former is stepping up his chase.

Barcelona-Haaland: Details of potential deal revealed

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Erling Haaland will receive €20 million each season over the course of a five-year contract if he were to sign for Barcelona. The Catalans are prepared to pay the Norwegian's release clause €75 million, as well as the commissions for his father and agent Mino Raiola. The Blaugrana's contract offer to Haaland would include conditions based on titles won and individual accomplishments.

The report goes on to add that Barca want to show the player that the club is on the mend and will soon be able to raise his pay and strengthen the team. They also want Erling Haaland to believe that joining the club will increase his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or. The management of the Catalan club are "quite certain" that they will be able to compete with other European teams in the fight for the highly talented ace.

Haaland is being offered the position of new and magnificent head of the club's sports project, as well as the digital and marketing project.

In the summer, president Joan Laporta will be hell-bent on signing Haaland, as it is being said that he feels the Norway international will be one of the best players in the next several years and has met with Mino Raiola several times in recent months.