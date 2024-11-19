Where to watch Chile vs Venezuela live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Chile will face Venezuela in a Matchday 12 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

Chile missed a crucial chance to secure three points against Peru, a team sitting second to last in the standings, making them the ideal opponent to kickstart a comeback. With their margin for error shrinking, the Chileans can no longer afford to let opportunities slip away. Now, playing at home, Chile face another challenge in their bid for a much-needed win.

Venezuela, though inconsistent, has shown resilience in key moments, most recently earning a 1-1 draw against Brazil. That result has propelled them into the playoff zone, and they are eager to continue adding points to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

When will the Chile vs Venezuela match be played?

Chile will receive Venezuela this Tuesday, November 19, for Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Salomon Rondon of Venezuela – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Chile vs Venezuela: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Chile vs Venezuela in the USA

The Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Chile and Venezuela will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz.