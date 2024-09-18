Barcelona: Spain World Cup winner warns against comparing Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi

A former Barcelona player and World Cup winner with Spain has shared his opinion about the comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal performances with both FC Barcelona and Spain took everyone by surprise, and comparisons between him and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi didn’t take long to show up. In this case, a 2010 World Cup winner with Spain shared his thoughts about this hot topic.

In an interview with Marca, David Villa, former teammate of Messi at Barcelona, warned about comparing the Spanish youngster with the Argentine star: “I think, not because of Lamine, because he is a special player, a unique player, we have not seen anything like him I think ever because of his youth and precocity, but I have said it many times, to compare a player with Messi is a mistake.

“Anyone in the world of soccer: Lamine, Haaland, Mbappe… anyone. You can’t compare him to Messi because Messi is something else,” said La Roja‘s all-time top scorer. “But it’s true that this boy is doing some things that make us think that we don’t know where his ceiling is going to be.”

After cooling things off over this debate, Villa was asked whether it’s easy to play along with a player like Messi: “Yes, honestly, it is. If someone finds it difficult to play with a player like that, they are probably not in the right place,” stated the Spaniard.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi arrives at Chase Stadium before his team plays against Toronto FC in a Leagues Cup Round of 32 match on Aug. 8, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lamine Yamal reacts to comparisons with Lionel Messi

Being compared with Lionel Messi is not new for Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona prodigy already gave his answer when asked about this topic during an interview with Spanish TV show El Hormiguero.

“Messi is the best player in history. To be compared to him is incredible but no one can be compared to him. I hope to have half the career that Messi has had“, Yamal said in June.

After praising the Barcelona legend, the 17-year old highlighted the fact he wants to make a name of his own. “It means you’re doing something right. Comparing yourself to him is very difficult. I try to be myself and be remembered as Lamine”, Yamal added.