Barcelona plan new contract for Lamine Yamal’s after rejecting record PSG offer for him

At just 17, Lamine Yamal is a key player for Barcelona, which is negotiating a new contract until 2030. This comes after a reportedly rejected record bid from PSG.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

By Natalia Lobo

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has become one of Barcelona’s most important players. The Catalan club is working to secure him with a new contract extending until 2030, according to a report from Marca. This news follows a reportedly rejected record bid from PSG.

Marca reports that Barcelona plans to present a new contract to Yamal when he turns 18 in July, aiming to keep him until he is 23. The club does not anticipate issues with negotiations, as Yamal has expressed his desire to spend his entire career at Barcelona.

“I hope I never leave Barca. I hope to be a legend at Barcelona,” he told Spanish television show El Hormiguero. Yamal is also nominated for this year’s Kopa Trophy, awarded to the most impressive young player at the annual Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Barcelona’s intention to retain Yamal comes after PSG reportedly made a record bid for him. According to AS, Andy Bara, Dani Olmo’s agent, revealed that PSG offered €250 million ($270 million) for the young striker.

lamine yamal barcelona

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring a brace against (David Ramos/Getty Images)

I know that Barça rejected a big offer of around 250 million euros for Lamine Yamal from PSG,” Bara told the Inkubator podcast. Yamal isn’t the only young talent Barcelona is looking to secure; Marca also reports that the club aims to offer similar deals to Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, and Gavi.

Yamal’s breakthrough year with Barcelona and Spain

Yamal played 50 games last season, scoring 7 goals and getting 9 assists in all competitions. In the summer, he also became the youngest player to win an European Championship with Spain. His impressive performances have people dubbing him the next Lionel Messi.

“Being compared to the best in history is incredible,” Yamal said in El Hormiguero. “It means you’re doing something right. Comparing yourself to him is very difficult. I try to be myself and be remembered as Lamine,” he added.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

