New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has paid a visit to Barcelona to meet with representatives from the La Liga team to explore both sides' transfer ambitions. There, the two clubs have reportedly discussed involving more players in Azpilicueta and Alonso's move to Spain.

It was anticipated that Cesar Azpilicueta's destiny would become clearer this week, and what is coming into focus is the long-rumored transfer that he would make to Barcelona. According to the Spanish newspaper AS, the new Blues owners have made the decision to keep the promise to allow the Spaniard to transfer to the Catalan giants.

It is El Chiringuito who claim that there will most likely be a small charge in the neighborhood of €3 million. In terms of personal conditions, it has been reported that the Camp Nou outfit are offering two years with an option for a third.

In addition, extensive discussions on a summer move for left-back Marcos Alonso are reportedly taking place between the two clubs. It has been claimed that Alonso and the Blaugrana have reached an agreement on personal terms, and he is expected to sign a contract for three years.

Which Barcelona players could go to Chelsea in swap deal for Azpilicueta and Alonso?

This summer has been one of the departures for Chelsea, as seen by the fact that the club has already parted ways with high-profile playe players such as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Romelu Lukaku, among others. While it is possible that Azpilicueta and Alonso may follow, the Daily Mail reports that the Blaugrana have already proposed a trade involving two players that would provide Thomas Tuchel with two fresh players to work with.

The Spanish defensive duo are entering the last year of their respective contracts with Chelsea, and the Catalan club has been keeping tabs on both players for some months. Things have come to a standstill while the Spanish team gets their financial house in order.

As a result, an ambitious four-player swap deal that would eliminate the need to spend large sums of money is said to have been proposed by Xavi Hernandez's side. The transaction would reportedly include the Dutch striker Memphis Depay and the USMNT full-back Sergino Dest.

It is unknown at this time if both sides would be willing to engage in a direct trade using the four stars at issue, or whether more cash would be included in the discussion at some point. However, it is possible that Chelsea owner Tedd Boehly might prefer to do business only with cash rather than consider the idea of a more involved arrangement.