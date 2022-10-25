Barcelona will host Bayern at Camp Nou on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Champions League in what could be the elimination of a giant. Read along to learn how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Barcelona have their backs against the wall in the 2022-2023 Champions League. But they have a bigger problem in having to face Bayern at Camp Nou on Matchday 5. Stay here to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ will be available.

The Culés’ season rapidly has a key date that will shape the rest of the calendar. It was clear from the draw that both games against Inter were going to be decisive, but Barcelona failed twice. They aren’t eliminated yet because Robert Lewandowski gave them an extra life in the 91st minute of the 3-3 tie receiving the Italian side. They must win and wait for Inter not to beat Viktoria Plzen. Although that match will happen earlier, so they may get into the field already out of the competition. Something good for them is that they arrive with two solid triumphs in La Liga.

For Bayern is the same old story in this part of the competition. Their spot in the Round of 16 is already secured by virtue of their four victories in a row. An extra motivation for the German club should be taking the first place in order to avoid potential rivals such as Real Madrid or Manchester City. Only a victory will grant that without having to wait until their last presentation.

Barcelona vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona will host Bayern on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. This very interesting matchup will take place this Wednesday, October 26 at Camp Nou.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (October 27)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 27)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 27)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 27)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (October 27)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 27)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 27)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 27)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK : 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Servus TV, DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: BT Sport 5, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Box Go, TVP1, TVP Sport App, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, 3 Plus TV

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

UAE: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, VIX+