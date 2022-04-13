Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt will play once again after the great game in Germany a week ago. This game will be at Cam Nou for their second leg of the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals. If you are in the US you can watch the game at FuboTV (Free Trial) or on Paramount+ (free trial).
Barcelona were surprised by the German side. The team managed by Xavi Hernandez didn’t plan a draw but they are confident about the second leg. A victory at home is what they need in order to advance to UEFA Europa League semifinals for a 4th time as they did back in 2000/01 season.
Eintracht Frankfurt advanded to the quarterfinals of the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League after beating another Spanish team in the Round of 16: Real Betis. The team managed by Oliver Glasner wants to prove how strong they are at international level.
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Match Information
Date: Thrusday, April 14, 2022
Time: 3:00 PM (ET)
Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Time by states in the US
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Storylines
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals will be as good as last week's game in Germany. The home team will need to prove their strength and will have to attack from the beginning of the match. After more than 20 years out of this competition, Barcelona are back again one step away from the Semifinals.
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch or stream live in the US
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Predictions and Odds
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou is not an easy game as it seems for the oddsmakers but anything can happen. BetMGM see Barcelona as favorites to win the game with a -263 odds, while Eintracht Frankfurt have +700 to prove their value in this competition and a draw would also result in a +400 payout.
