Barcelona will play against Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals. You can read here to know all about how to watch the game, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt will play once again after the great game in Germany a week ago. This game will be at Cam Nou for their second leg of the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals. If you are in the US you can watch the game at FuboTV (Free Trial) or on Paramount+ (free trial).

Barcelona were surprised by the German side. The team managed by Xavi Hernandez didn’t plan a draw but they are confident about the second leg. A victory at home is what they need in order to advance to UEFA Europa League semifinals for a 4th time as they did back in 2000/01 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt advanded to the quarterfinals of the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League after beating another Spanish team in the Round of 16: Real Betis. The team managed by Oliver Glasner wants to prove how strong they are at international level.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Match Information

Date: Thrusday, April 14, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial) or Paramount+ (free trial)

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Time by states in the US