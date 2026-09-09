Barcelona vs Feyenoord: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 9, 2026

Barcelona host Feyenoord at Spotify Camp Nou in Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both sides arrive in strong domestic form, setting up an intriguing European opener. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Feyenoord Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMas Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord in the USA

Barcelona vs Feyenoord will be available in the United States on Paramount+, with Spanish-language coverage also available through TUDN USA, UniMas, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord for free?

There is no confirmed free full-match option in the United States for Barcelona vs Feyenoord.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign at home against Feyenoord on Wednesday, September 9, with the opening game of the league phase carrying plenty of weight for Hansi Flick‘s side.

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The Catalan club is aiming to end an 11-year wait for the European title, and Lamine Yamal has identified winning the Champions League as his main objective for the season. Barcelona also arrive with a perfect start to the new LaLiga campaign, making them one of the teams expected to challenge for the trophy.

Raphinha of Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The stakes are particularly significant because Barcelona have come close in recent Champions League campaigns without reaching the final. The club was eliminated by Inter Milan in the 2024-25 semifinals and then fell to Atletico Madrid in the 2025-26 quarterfinals.

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Flick therefore enters this European campaign under pressure to turn Barcelona’s domestic success into a deeper Champions League run, beginning with three points at Spotify Camp Nou.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, arrive in Catalonia unbeaten in their opening five Eredivisie matches and under the management of former Barcelona player Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutch side has also won its latest league game, beating NEC Nijmegen 3-1, but faces a considerably tougher challenge against one of Europe’s strongest home teams. Feyenoord will look to impose its possession-based style rather than simply sit back, according to defender Javi Lopez.

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Barcelona vs Feyenoord: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde; Rodri, Pedri; Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal; Raphinha.

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Tjark Ernst; Mika Marmol, Jerry St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read; Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiel; Luciano Valente, Nacho Ferri, Anis Hadj Moussa.

What time is the Barcelona vs Feyenoord match?

The Barcelona vs Feyenoord match kicks off on Wednesday, September 9, at 12:45 PM ET. UEFA lists the game as the early 18:45 CET kickoff on Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase.

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