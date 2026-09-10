PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 10, 2026

PSV Eindhoven host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion in Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With both clubs entering the European campaign in strong domestic form, here is how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Thursday, September 10, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the USA

PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk will be available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+, which carries every UEFA Champions League match during the 2026-27 season. Another option is ViX.

Can I watch PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk for free?

There is no confirmed free legal live stream for PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the United States at this time. Paramount+ requires a subscription to watch the full Champions League match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk open their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaigns on Thursday, September 10, with both sides looking to start the league phase with a statement result.

The match at the Philips Stadion is one of 18 Matchday 1 fixtures and comes as both clubs return to Europe’s elite competition after winning their respective domestic leagues last season.

Couhaib Driouech of PSV with teammates during the Eredivisie match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

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For PSV, the opening game is an opportunity to change a difficult recent trend. The Dutch champions have lost their opening Champions League match in each of their last five campaigns, with their most recent Matchday 1 victory coming in 2015-16 against Manchester United. At the same time, they have won their last three Champions League games against Ukrainian opposition.

Shakhtar Donetsk arrive with significant Champions League experience. This is the Ukrainian club’s 20th appearance in the Champions League league phase or group stage, the most of any team from Ukraine. Shakhtar have also lost only two of their last eight league-phase or group-stage matches in UEFA competitions, recording five wins and one draw during that stretch.

PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Predicted Lineups

PSV (4-2-3-1): Matej Kovar; Sergino Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic; Paul Wanner, Kodai Sano; Ivan Perisic, Guus Til, Ruben van Bommel; Ricardo Pepi.

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Shakhtar Donetsk (4-3-3): Dmytro Riznyk; Vinicius Tobias, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Marlon Gomes, Yegor Nazaryna, Oleg Ocheretko; Newerton Martins, Kaua Elias, Alisson Santana.

What time is the PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk match?

The PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk match kicks off on Thursday, September 10, at 12:45 PM ET. UEFA lists the official European kickoff at 6:45 PM CET, with the match taking place at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Eastern Time: 12:45 PM

Central Time: 11:45 AM

Mountain Time: 10:45 AM

Pacific Time: 9:45 AM