The uniforms Rams and 49ers are wearing in Australia tonight for Week 1 of 2026 NFL season

As the NFL heads to Australia, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are set to clash in their season opener with officially confirmed uniform combinations.

Fresh off a season opener between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots—where Seattle received encouraging injury news regarding quarterback Sam Darnold—the NFL spotlight now shifts to Australia for a marquee rivalry matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Coming off disappointing campaigns in which injuries and inconsistency prevented either side from reaching its full potential, both NFC West foes enter the new year eager to bounce back and stake their claim as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

The Rams expect star wide receiver Puka Nacua to be at full strength for the opener. Meanwhile, safety Quentin Lake raised eyebrows ahead of kickoff by making a bold comparison between the Rams’ culture and that of MLB’s dominant Los Angeles Dodgers.

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On the other side, San Francisco is anticipating a clean bill of health for its core roster. The 49ers’ defensive coordinator recently clarified the status of star pass rusher Nick Bosa ahead of the historic international clash in Melbourne.

It's finally time for Melbourne's moment 🇦🇺



SFvsLAR – 8:35pm ET on Netflix pic.twitter.com/CDAK3qlrD8 — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

Rams uniform combination vs 49ers

Los Angeles will take the field in its signature Royal Blue jerseys, Sol Yellow pants, and Royal socks. The classic look is a favored combination among players and fans alike as the team looks to kick off the season on the right foot.

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With kickoff set for the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Rams are hoping to see plenty of blue and gold in the stands to fuel their home-away-from-home advantage against San Francisco.

49ers uniform combination vs Rams

The 49ers will counter with their road combination: white jerseys, iconic gold pants, and white socks. While it isn’t their home primary, the crisp road look has plenty of history behind it in some of the franchise’s biggest regular-season victories.

With the stage officially set at the MCG, Australian fans are in for a showcase event as both franchises aim to launch their campaigns with a statement win far from home.

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A classic kit pic.twitter.com/dhzQC42FIg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 7, 2026