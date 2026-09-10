Manchester United vs Sabah: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 10, 2026

Manchester United host Sabah at Old Trafford in Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. The Red Devils return to Europe's top competition after three seasons away, while the Azerbaijani champions are making their debut.

Match Summary Match Manchester United vs Sabah Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Thursday, September 10, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DAZN USA

How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah in the USA

Manchester United vs Sabah will be available to stream live in the United States on DAZN USA and Paramount+, which carries the full UEFA Champions League schedule in English.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Sabah for free?

There is no guaranteed free legal live stream for Manchester United vs Sabah in the United States. Paramount+ is the primary English-language streaming option, but its standard U.S. free trial is not consistently available.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester United return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 season when they welcome Sabah to Old Trafford on Matchday 1 of the league phase. The Red Devils missed European competition altogether last season, making their return to Europe’s top club tournament an important moment for Michael Carrick‘s side.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

United will be looking to respond after a frustrating 2-2 draw away to Everton in the Premier League on September 6. The Red Devils led twice through Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, only for Ainsley Maitland-Niles to equalize in the sixth minute of stoppage time. With a Manchester derby against Manchester City coming next, Carrick’s team cannot afford another disappointing result at Old Trafford.

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For Sabah, this is a landmark night in the club’s history. The Azerbaijani side reached the Champions League league phase for the first time ever after navigating the qualifying rounds, making them one of the competition’s most unusual debutants. They also arrive in Manchester after a 5-0 victory over Zira on September 5, with Joy-Lance Mickels scoring a hat-trick.

Manchester United vs Sabah: Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Matheus Cunha.

Sabah (4-2-3-1): Stas Pokatilov; Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rahman Dashdamirov, Michal Puchacz; Umarali Rakhmonaliyev, Ivan Lepinjica; Veljko Simic, Aleksei Isayev, Christian Nwachukwu; Joy-Lance Mickels.

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What time is the Manchester United vs Sabah match?

The Manchester United vs Sabah match kicks off on Thursday, September 10, at 3:00 PM ET. UEFA lists the fixture for 9:00 PM local time in Manchester, with Old Trafford hosting the opening Champions League league-phase game.