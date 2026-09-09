NY Giants receive another positive Malik Nabers’ injury update for Week 1 game vs Cowboys

Malik Nabers appears increasingly likely to make his return for the New York Giants in their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. After months of rehabilitation from the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season, the star wide receiver is approaching the moment he has been working toward since suffering the injury, and his latest comments suggest he has extremely high expectations for his comeback.

Nabers has been one of the most closely watched players on the Giants throughout the offseason because of the importance of his return to the team’s offense. New York has built considerable depth at wide receiver, but there is no question that the offense looks significantly different when its No. 1 target is available. General manager Joe Schoen had previously expressed confidence that Nabers could be ready for Week 1, and recent reports indicate that he is trending toward playing against Dallas.

The Giants’ decision to release veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton also added fuel to the belief that Nabers will be ready. New York now enters the opener with Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields and Odell Beckham Jr. as its active wide receivers, making Nabers’ availability even more important for Jaxson Dart and the new-look offense.

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Will Malik Nabers play for Giants vs Cowboys in Week 1 after injury?

Malik Nabers was asked whether it is realistic to expect him to return and immediately look like the player he was before the injury, or whether he expects that it could take some time during actual games to regain his previous level. His answer made it clear that he does not intend to approach his return with a cautious mindset when he finally steps onto the field. A positive update for the Giants.

“Yeah. I mean, I’ve heard a lot of people say it takes a little while for you to feel better, but I’ve put in countless hours of work. I’ve put in many nights. I’ve sat in rooms and I’ve cried. I did everything to get to this moment right here. So, I feel like when I get out there, I feel like I’ll be better than what I was before. I’ve put in work, I’ve went through everything that I could just to get to this moment.”

That confidence is significant for a player who has endured an extensive rehabilitation process. Nabers suffered his ACL injury early in the 2025 season and later underwent another procedure to address scar tissue, making his path back to the field more complicated than a routine recovery. Yet the Giants have continued to believe that he could be ready for the Cowboys game.

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The Giants have spent the offseason preparing for the possibility that Nabers might not be available, but that insurance now appears less necessary. His return would dramatically increase the ceiling of an offense that also added Darnell Mooney, brought back Odell Beckham Jr. and selected Malachi Fields in the draft. With the Cowboys waiting in Week 1, having Nabers on the field could be one of the biggest advantages New York has in the matchup.