Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimnt: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 10, 2026

Bayern Munich welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Allianz Arena for Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With the German giants beginning another European title push, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimnt Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Thursday, September 10, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMas Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt in the USA

Bayern Munich vs Bodø/Glimt will be available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, as well as through TUDN USA, UniMas, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt for free?

There is no confirmed free legal broadcast of Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt in the United States. The match is carried by subscription services.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayern Munich begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign at home against Bodo/Glimt, with the German champions aiming to take an early step toward their stated objective of finishing in the league phase’s top eight and securing direct passage to the round of 16.

Bayern have reached the knockout rounds in every Champions League season since 2008-09, making another deep European run the expectation rather than the exception. The Bavarians also have a remarkable record in Champions League openers.

Manuel Neuer and Harry Kane of Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga 2026/27 match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

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They have won their last 22 Matchday 1 games in the competition, with their last defeat in an opening fixture coming against Deportivo La Coruna in 2002. A victory against Bodo/Glimt would extend that record to 23 consecutive opening wins.

There is another major reason to expect Bayern to be aggressive at the Allianz Arena. They have gone 38 consecutive Champions League group-stage or league-phase home games without a defeat, winning 36 and drawing two since Manchester City beat them 3-2 in December 2013.

Bayern have also scored 17 goals and conceded only three across their four previous home matches against Norwegian opposition. Bodo/Glimt, however, are far from a straightforward opponent.

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The Norwegian club made history last season by becoming the first Norwegian team to win a Champions League knockout-phase tie, eliminating Inter in the playoff round before reaching the round of 16. Their 2025-26 campaign also included victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, while they earned a 2-2 draw away to Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Fredrik Sjovold, Villads Nielsen, Odin Bjortuft, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan; Sondre Auklend, Patrick Berg, Sondre Fet; Ole Didrik Blomberg, Andreas Helmersen, Ola Brynhildsen.

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What time is the Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt match?

The Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt match kicks off on Thursday, September 10, at 3:00 PM ET. UEFA lists the game for 9:00 PM local time in Munich, with the Allianz Arena hosting the Matchday 1 clash.