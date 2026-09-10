Fenerbahce vs Roma: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 10, 2026

Fenerbahce host Roma at the Chobani Stadium in Istanbul for Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both clubs are ending lengthy absences from Europe's top competition, setting up a high-profile opening clash.

Match Summary Match Fenerbahce vs Roma Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Thursday, September 10, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, UniMas Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma in the USA

Fenerbahce vs. Roma will be available to watch live in the United States on CBS Sports Network, Fubo, Paramount+ and ViX.

For Spanish-language coverage, the Champions League clash will also be available through TUDN USA, UniMas, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App, with ViX also included among the streaming options.

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Can I watch Fenerbahce vs Roma for free?

There is a legal way to watch Fenerbahce vs. Roma without paying immediately through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided the promotion is available to the account.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Fenerbahce and Roma begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase with a high-profile clash in Istanbul, and both clubs arrive with plenty to prove.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides, with Fenerbahce returning to the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while Roma are ending a seven-year absence from the competition.

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Roma players pose for a team photograph before during the Serie A match (Source: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

For Fenerbahce, simply reaching the league phase represents a major achievement after a difficult road through qualifying. The Turkish side went unbeaten across six qualifying matches, eliminating Gornik Zabrze, Sturm Graz and Lyon, and have not lost in their last seven European games.

However, they are still searching for their first Champions League proper victory in six matches, having drawn twice and lost four times in their previous appearances.

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Roma enter the match with a strong European record of their own. The Italian club have reached the knockout phase in seven of their last eight Champions League appearances, while losing only three of their last 14 European league-phase matches.

They have also gone unbeaten in their last five European away games, making the trip to Istanbul an important early test of their ambitions under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Fenerbahce vs Roma: Predicted Lineups

Fenerbahce (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Mert Muldur, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, Archie Brown; N’Golo Kante, Ismail Yuksek; Mason Greenwood, Kerem Akturkoglu, Oguz Aydin; Vedat Muriqi.

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AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Mile Svilar; Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, Mario Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Bryan Cristante, Manu Kone, Wesley; Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo Mora; Donyell Malen.

What time is the Fenerbahce vs Roma match?

The Fenerbahce vs Roma match kicks off on Thursday, September 10, at 12:45 PM ET. UEFA lists the official kickoff at 6:45 PM local time in Istanbul, with the match taking place at the Chobani Stadium Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Sports Complex.

Eastern Time: 12:45 PM

Central Time: 11:45 AM

Mountain Time: 10:45 AM

Pacific Time: 9:45 AM