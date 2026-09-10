A.J. Brown injury update: Patriots avoid worst-case scenario after loss vs Seahawks in Week 1

The New England Patriots suffered a disappointing 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their 2026 NFL season opener, but the result was not the only concern coming out of the game. New England also lost one of its biggest offensive weapons when A.J. Brown was forced to leave the matchup with an ankle injury.

Brown’s injury came early in the third quarter of his Patriots debut. The wide receiver was targeted by Drake Maye on a low pass when Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett’s knee landed on Brown’s right ankle, causing it to twist awkwardly. Brown received medical attention before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

There was initially plenty of concern surrounding the injury, particularly because Brown had just arrived in New England as one of the team’s biggest offseason additions. However, the Patriots received an encouraging update after the game, with early testing ruling out a fracture and providing at least some relief about the worst-case scenario.

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What is A.J. Brown’s latest injury update?

A.J. Brown is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. X-rays were negative for a fracture, which is an important positive development for the Patriots, although the severity of the sprain and Brown’s eventual recovery timeline will not be known until he undergoes an MRI.

“Patriots WR AJ Brown, who left last night’s opener because of an injury, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain. X-Rays were negative for a fracture. Brown has an MRI today to determine how much time he’ll miss.”

The initial news is therefore considerably better than what New England might have feared when Brown was unable to continue against Seattle. He was having an active debut before the injury, recording three receptions for 26 yards and drawing a 34-yard pass interference penalty that helped set up the Patriots’ opening touchdown.

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Still, the MRI will be critical for determining whether Brown can return quickly or whether the Patriots will have to prepare to play without their new No. 1 receiver for multiple games. High-ankle sprains can require more recovery time than standard ankle sprains, making the upcoming evaluation particularly important for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots.

Brown was also seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot on his right foot after the game, adding another reason for the Patriots to be cautious with their star receiver.

For New England, the timing could hardly be worse. Brown was brought in to give Maye another elite weapon and help take the Patriots’ offense to another level in 2026. After losing their season opener to Seattle, the Patriots now have to wait for the MRI results before knowing how significant the setback will be. The good news is that there was no fracture, but Brown’s MRI will ultimately determine how much time he could miss.