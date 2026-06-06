Is Tim Payne playing today for New Zealand vs England in pre-World Cup friendly in Tampa?

As New Zealand plays England ahead of the 2026 World Cup, all eyes are on overnight sensation Tim Payne.

England come as a massive favorite to win their pre-2026 World Cup friendly against New Zealand. However, more than the game itself, everyone is eager to see if the incredibly popular Tim Payne will suit up for the Kiwis.

For all wondering, yes! Tim Payne will start for New Zealand against England as par of the back four, alongside defenders Micahel Boxall, Finn Surman, and Liberato Cacace. The goalkeeper will be Max Crocombe. Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic, Eli Just, Sarpreet Singh, and Matt Garbett come as the five midfielders, with Chris Wood as the sole striker.

New Zealand needs to save face as the Kiwis lost to Haiti 4-0 less than a week ago. Now, this is a much harder test, and what New Zealand wants to avoid is to go to the 2026 World Cup after two thrashings.

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England’s lineup vs. New Zealand

As for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jordan Pickford starts in goal. Jarell Quansah, Marc Guehi, John Stones, and Djed Spence will be the four at the back. The midfielders will be Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, and Morgan Rogers. For the three up front, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, and Harry Kane. It’s a 4-3-3 formation for them.

This is the second-to-last friendly England will play before the 2026 World Cup. On June 10, the Three Lions will play vs. Costa Rica as their last test before participating in Group L against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

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New Zealand’s 2026 World Cup opponents

New Zealand and Tim Payne play in Group G of the 2026 World Cup against Iran, Egypt, and Belgium. Unfortunately for the Kiwis, it seems like a far stretch of the imagination to see them go through to the knockout phases.

New Zealand has played in two World Cups prior to this one (1982, 2010). Their task is not to go through, as they’ve never done it. However, they haven’t won a single game, amassing three defeats and three draws so far.