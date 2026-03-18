Where to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona face off against Newcastle in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Barcelona vs Newcastle online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

The first leg of this Round of 16 clash was far tighter than expected. Barcelona entered as favorites but were pushed to the brink and needed a late response just to salvage a draw after nearly suffering defeat on the road.

Now the series moves to Spain, where the Blaugrana aim to take advantage of home field and secure a place in the quarterfinals, while Newcastle travel with confidence, believing they can pull off a major upset and return home with a historic qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Barcelona vs Newcastle match be played?

Barcelona will face Newcastle this Wednesday, March 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 1:45 PM (ET).

Aaron Ramsdale of Newcastle – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and Newcastle. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.