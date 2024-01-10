The 2023-2024 Spanish Super Cup will decide its second finalist. In the second game of the semifinals, Barcelona will play against Osasuna for a ticket to the final, where Real Madrid awaits.
The Al-Awwal Stadium, home of Al-Nassr, will host this matchup. While Barcelona arrives as the favorite, the Blaugranas have faced challenges this season, struggling to assert the dominance they had hoped for.
Osasuna, currently in the 12th position in the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, is not experiencing a great moment. Winning the Spanish Super Cup appears to be their sole hope of securing a title this year.
Barcelona vs Osasuna: Kick-Off Time
Barcelona and Osasuna play in the semifinals of the 2023-2024 Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, January 11 at Al-Awwal Stadium.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM January 12
Germany: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:15 PM
Indonesia: 3:00 AM January 12
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM January 12
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM January 12
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM January 12
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM
How to Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Sport LIVE
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN Germany
Ghana: Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
India: FanCode
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: RUSH
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Supercopa de España, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Telelombardia
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+