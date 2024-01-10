Barcelona vs Osasuna: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup in your country

The 2023-2024 Spanish Super Cup will decide its second finalist. In the second game of the semifinals, Barcelona will play against Osasuna for a ticket to the final, where Real Madrid awaits.

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo

The Al-Awwal Stadium, home of Al-Nassr, will host this matchup. While Barcelona arrives as the favorite, the Blaugranas have faced challenges this season, struggling to assert the dominance they had hoped for.

Osasuna, currently in the 12th position in the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, is not experiencing a great moment. Winning the Spanish Super Cup appears to be their sole hope of securing a title this year.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona and Osasuna play in the semifinals of the 2023-2024 Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, January 11 at Al-Awwal Stadium.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM January 12

Germany: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:15 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 AM January 12

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM January 12

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM January 12

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM January 12

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM

How to Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN Germany

Ghana: Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

India: FanCode

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: RUSH

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Supercopa de España, Movistar+

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Telelombardia

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+