Barcelona will play against Celta de Vigo for Matchday 36 of the 2021-2022 La Liga. Check out how to watch this Spanish league game in the United States, also the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona are on their best unbeaten run in the 2021-22 La Liga season with 2 consecutive wins. This match against Celta de Vigo should be a test to their strength and stamina. Here, you can read everything there is to know about this Spanish league match, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Barcelona are in 2nd place of this year's Spanish league.They are close to secure a spot in the next season's UEFA Champions League. The managed by Xavi Hernandez has scored 6 times and conceded twice in their last 4 games in the 2021-22 La Liga. However, Barcelona have lost 2 of their last 3 home games. They haven't lost 4 games or more at home in a single season since 1987.

On the other side, Celta de Vigo want to close down this season with a win on the road. Los Celticos are in 11th place at the 2021-22 La Liga table, out of any contenion for European-tournament spots for next season.In their last 3 away games, they have registered 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. Will this be their second win on the road?

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Live Stream: ESPN+