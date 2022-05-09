Barcelona are on their best unbeaten run in the 2021-22 La Liga season with 2 consecutive wins. This match against Celta de Vigo should be a test to their strength and stamina. Here, you can read everything there is to know about this Spanish league match, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.
Barcelona are in 2nd place of this year's Spanish league.They are close to secure a spot in the next season's UEFA Champions League. The managed by Xavi Hernandez has scored 6 times and conceded twice in their last 4 games in the 2021-22 La Liga. However, Barcelona have lost 2 of their last 3 home games. They haven't lost 4 games or more at home in a single season since 1987.
On the other side, Celta de Vigo want to close down this season with a win on the road. Los Celticos are in 11th place at the 2021-22 La Liga table, out of any contenion for European-tournament spots for next season.In their last 3 away games, they have registered 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. Will this be their second win on the road?
Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Match Information
Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Time: 3:30 PM (ET)
Location: Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain
Live Stream: ESPN+
Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Time by States in the US
ET: 3:30 PM
CT: 2:30 PM
MT: 1:30 PM
PT: 12:30 PM
Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Storylines
Barcelona have won 3 of their last 9 La Liga games against Celta de Vigo. El Blaugrana have registered 4 draws and 2 losses in the other 6 games. However, to play on Tuesday is good for Barcelona, though. When a La Liga game is played on Tuesday, Barcelona have registered 22 wins and 10 draws.
On the other side, Celta de Vigo seek to at least draw at Barcelona's home. Los Celticos have won two of their last 7 away games against Barcelona.They have registered 1 draw and 4 losses in the other 5 away games at the Camp Nou Stadium.
Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: How to watch or stream live in the US
The game to be played between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo for Matchday 36 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+. Both teams seek a win to end this season as high as possible at La Liga's table.
Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Prediction and Odds
Barcelona and Celta de Vigo need a win to keep a nice streak till the end of the 2021-22 La Liga. That's why the oddsmakers at Caesar have set the odds for this clash. Barcelona as hosts are clearly the favorites to win the match with a -280 odds. While Celta de Vigo have to do an amazing game to win the +750 odds set to their side. A draw will result in a massive +410 payout.
If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!