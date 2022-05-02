Even though things have certainly improved since Xavi took over, Barcelona clearly need to make changes in the summer in order to fight for silverware again. Two big-name players could leave the club, while the first signing is reportedly all but done.

The mood has changed in Barcelona since Xavi Hernandez took the reins late in 2021. The Cules, however, have plenty of work to do to get back to domestic and continental prominence next season following a trophyless campaign.

After a long unbeaten run that lasted for a couple of months, Barca's weaknesses were brutally exposed by Eintracht Frankfurt, who knocked them out from the UEFA Europa League before the team suffered more collapses in La Liga.

Their recent struggles have reminded Barcelona how much they need to improve their squad to feel they're finally back. Changes are expected to be made in the summer, with two players on the way out while an interesting signing could arrive at Camp Nou.

Two players are reportedly leaving Barcelona next season, a potential signing gets close

According to Marca, Adama Traore has his days numbered at Barcelona. The La Masia product had an electric start to his loan spell in January, but his €30 million ($31.5m) buyout clause may be too high for the Cules at this moment.

On top of that, Ousmane Dembele would change his mind, after all. The Frenchman's future has been up in the air as he refused to sign an extension to his current deal - which expires at the end of the season - but Xavi has always counted on him, proving the winger he trusts in his potential. If Dembele stays, Traore would not have much room in the starting eleven, which is why Barca would not exercise his option to buy.

Meanwhile, Barcelona would also try to cash in by selling Frenkie de Jong, according to As. The club spent nearly $100 million to land the Dutchman from Ajax in the summer of 2019, yet the club's hierarchy is reportedly unconvinced about his potential to be the team leader in the long term.

Besides, de Jong is no longer an untouchable name in the lineup, given that Xavi has other options at his positions and would have even more alternatives next season. While Franck Kessie could arrive for free, As also reports that Barca is closing in on a deal for Carlos Soler.

The Spanish outlet claims that Barcelona have secretly reached an agreement with Valencia to acquire the midfielder for a bargain €20 million ($21m) as Soler runs out of contract in 2023. However, the key to unlock this move would be the departure of de Jong, whose exit would help Barca raise the funds to afford it.