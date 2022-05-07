Barcelona and Celta de Vigo clash at Camp Nou Stadium on Matchday 36 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch in the US 2021-2022 La Liga season

Barcelona and Celta de Vigo will meet at Camp Nou Stadium (Barcelona) on Matchday 36 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

The hosts have greatly improved their performance since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona are positioned in second place in the standings with 66 points. The Cules achieved their main objective, which was to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League.

On the other hand, Celta de Vigo no longer have a chance of qualifying for any competition. The team managed by Eduardo Coudet is positioned in 11th place in the standings. So far, it has played 35 games: won 11, tied 10 and lost 14. In addition, Celta de Vigo will face Barcelona after defeating Alaves 4-0.

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Date

Barcelona and Celta de Vigo will face each other at Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday, May 10, on Matchday 36 of 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo

The game to be played between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo on Matchday 36 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.