Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet at Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona in the Semi-Finals of the 2021-22 Copa de la Reina today, May 25, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this exciting Queen's Cup El Clasico derby soccer match or live stream it online from different parts of the world.

This will be their 10th overall encounter. Head-to-head battles between the women's teams of Real Madrid and Barcelona so far have yielded nine victories for the Blaugrana, while the Whites are yet to grab a triumph, and no meetings have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on 30 March, 2022, when Barca torpedoed Madrid 5-2 at home in the second leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter-Finals. It promises to be an even more interesting encounter when they meet for the fifth time this year, this time to decide the Finalist of the ongoing Copa de la Reina Cup.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time of the game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

