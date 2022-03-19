Real Madrid and Barcelona have played 'El Clasico' multiple times in Spain and abroad as well. The first time this game was played in Spain was unofficially but it was Barcelona's first victory over Real Madrid anyway.

The first 'Clasico' outside of La Liga was in 1902, a non-official game, played at the Hipodromo de la Castellana in Madrid, Spain. On that occasion, FC Barcelona, known as Foot-Ball Club Barcelona, won the first 'Clasico' against Real Madrid 3-1.

For a long time FC Barcelona was more dominant than Real Madrid in the 'Clasicos' but Real Madrid quickly became a powerful team winning La Liga titles and much more against FC Barcelona.

Multiple players left an indelible mark on the history of 'El Clasico', including Johan Cruyff, Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, among others.

How many wins does each team have in El Clasico?

At the time of writing this article, March 19, 2022, Real Madrid have won 76 'Clasicos' while FC Barcelona have won only 72 in what is 'Clasicos' within the Spanish La Liga.

In addition to the results of the 'Clasicos' in La Liga, Real Madrid has two more advantages over FC Barcelona with the 'Clasicos' played in the Spanish Super Cup (9-4) and the Champions League (3-2). Barcelona leads Real Madrid only in two tournaments, one is Copa del Rey (15-12) and the other is La Liga Cup (defunt 2-0). Total ‘Clasicos’ won by Real Madrid in all competitions is 100 vs 95 of FC Barcelona.

Who is the top scorer of the 'Clasicos'?

The top scorer of ‘El Clasico’ is Leo Messi with a record of 26 goals in all ‘Clasicos’ overall (across all competitions), the second top scorer is Di Stefano with 18 goals and Cristiano Ronaldo with 18 goals as well.

