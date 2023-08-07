Barcelona will play against Tottehnam in what will be the 2023 Joan Gamper tournament. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Gradually, the preseason is drawing to a close, and teams are gearing up for the upcoming new season. However, before that transition occurs, fans will have the opportunity to relish a traditional tournament for this time of the year: none other than the Joan Gamper Trophy, hosted by Barcelona.

Every year, the home team confronts different opponents in this friendly tournament. For the current year, Tottenham have been invited to participate. The Hotspurs come from having a not entirely satisfactory 2022/2023 season. That is why this game will be very useful in their preparation for the new season in which they will seek to win some title.

Barcelona vs Tottehnam: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Tottehnam: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

International: spursplay

Israel: OneSport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: tv3

USA: FOX Sports, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App