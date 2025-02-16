Ducks HC Dan Lanning is set to add a former Bill Belichick assistant from the Patriots to his staff

The Oregon Ducks are aiming to be contenders again next season in the NCAAF, which is why they are looking to strengthen their roster in the best possible way to achieve their goal. In this case, the addition of a new staff member to Dan Lanning’s team is imminent, and it’s none other than a former collaborator of Bill Belichick during his latest stint with the New England Patriots in the NFL.

The news confirms that Ross Douglas’ arrival to Lanning’s staff is practically a done deal, and he would become the new wide receivers coach in Eugene. In this way, the Ducks are strengthening a department that had some great moments last season.

The information was provided by college football journalist Matt Zenitz, who, through his X (formerly Twitter) account @mzenitz, revealed the Ducks’ intention to add the former wide receivers coach of Syracuse to their staff.

“Oregon is expected to hire Syracuse’s Ross Douglas as its new wide receivers coach, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports. Rising star coach who helped Syracuse rank No. 1 nationally in passing offense in 2024. Previously was a wide receivers coach with the New England Patriots.”

Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on during the Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

Ross Douglas had his first experience with the New England Patriots in 2021 as a defensive quality control coach. In 2022, he became the assistant wide receivers coach, and the following year, he was promoted to wide receivers coordinator alongside Belichick.

Lanning makes something clear about the upcoming NFL draft

The great season of the Oregon Ducks has led several of their players to declare for the upcoming NFL draft. In this context, it’s expected that around 10 players will make it to the elite, which would mark a historic milestone for the Eugene program.

Regarding this important situation, head coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media and delivered a clear message to the franchises that decide to opt for any of his former players from last season

“We’re so grateful for the time that they gave us. It’s fun when you talk about those guys, some of those guys had the decision, do they come back or not? What’s the future look like? I think all of them, you know, appreciate the opportunity to come back, get better football, spend time with their teammates, and they’ve all performed really well.

“Now our goal is to see how high every one of those guys can get drafted. Unbelievable humans that are also great football players, that some NFL team is going to be really lucky to have,“ Lanning said.