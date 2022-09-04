Barcelona will host Viktoria Plzen in what will be a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game, Barcelona will receive Viktoria Plzen. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Barcelona begin their path in this UEFA Champions League, after what was a disappointing participation last season. However, this time they have a renewed team, and that has already been rehearsing Xavi Hernandez's idea for several games, so they are candidates to advance to the next round.

Of course, it will not be easy for them since they are part of a very complicated group. In addition to them, there will be Bayern Munich and Inter. That is why this duel will be key: Viktoria Plzen being the most accessible rival in principle, perhaps the first two places will be defined by who has obtained better results against the Czechs, who will really have it very difficult.

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: Date

This between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain this Wednesday, September 7 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: TUDN App, VIX+, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.

