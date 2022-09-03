Sevilla and Manchester City kick off the group stage of 2022-2023 Champions League with all the attention set on Erling Haaland. Read here to check out when, where and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US and Canada.

Finally, the wait is over. Manchester City visits Sevilla in the long anticipated start of 2022-2023 Champions League group stage. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream the game for free. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (Free Trial). In Canada, you can see the game in DAZN.

Sevilla is the king of Europa League, but have failed to succeed in greater scenarios such as the Champions League. Julen Lopetegui's team had a terrible start in 2022-2023 La Liga and lost key pieces in the transfer market such as Lucas Ocampos and Jules Koundé. Also, the Spanish squad is missing Jesus Corona because of a serious ankle injury before the start of the season. Group G will be a true test for Sevilla with Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen.

Pep Guardiola is out of excuses with Manchester City in the Champions League. Although the Citizens have been a powerhouse in the Premier League, they have no Champions League trophies to show even after spending billons of dollars in new players. Nevertheless, this European season might be different with the arrival of one of the youngest soccer stars in the planet: Erling Haaland.

Sevilla vs Manchester City: Date

Sevilla will host Manchester City on Matchday 1 of 2022-2023 Champions League group stage on Tuesday, September 6 at 3 PM (ET). The game will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Spain.

Sevilla vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester City in the US and Canada

Sevilla against Manchester City, in the debut of Erling Haaland as a Pep Guardiola's player in Champions League, will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is VIX+. In Canada, you can see the match through DAZN.